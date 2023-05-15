Amexcan non-profit hosting blood pressure check this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An advocacy group here in the east is helping people keep a check on an important health indicator.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, also known as Amexcan will be holding an event where they are offering free blood pressure checks.

The event wants to make people aware of their blood pressure, in particular high blood pressure which is known as the silent killer.

That’s because there are often no symptoms even though it can dramatically increase the risk of heart disease or stroke.

The blood pressure check will take place today through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amexcan main office on Evans Street.

