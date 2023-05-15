Aftermath of Governor Cooper’s 12-week abortion ban veto

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Senate is planning to vote Tuesday on whether to override North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a controversial abortion bill.

The reactions have been widespread after the veto of what is essentially a 12-week abortion ban, with some exceptions.

Even though Republicans have a supermajority, some abortion advocates say the fight is not over.

“If just one Republican is unafraid to stand up to the political bosses if just one Republican keeps that promise made to the people, then we can stop this ban.” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Efforts to stop the abortion bill are continuing in North Carolina as the General Assembly prepares to vote on an over-turn of Governor Roy Cooper’s veto.

Several business owners gathered in Raleigh Monday, trying to change the mind of just one Republican lawmaker and stop the bill from becoming law.

Their argument focused on the possible economic repercussions.

“If we pass this abortion ban, we are competing with states like Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama, on who can be at the bottom of the list, why would we do that? right now, we are enjoying a great economy. let’s keep this train rolling” Trophy Brewing owner David Meeker said.

Public opinion also appears to be on the side of the right-to-choose argument. IPSOS’ Public Affairs Vice President says their data shows that North Carolinians want to keep the ban at 20 weeks, rather than lowering it to 12.

“What we know from our data is that while public opinion is split at the 15th-week mark, the earlier and earlier you try to enact a ban the more support decline,” Mallory Newall said.

Republicans remain silent ahead of a vote to overturn the veto.

WITN reached out to dozens of them from both the House and Senate and either didn’t hear back or declined to comment.

After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in abortions in the country, according to a report by The Society of Family Planning.

Governor Cooper has said that the twelve-week abortion ban bill would “effectively ban many abortions altogether because of the restrictions and requirements within it”.

