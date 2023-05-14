Advertise With Us
SHERIFF: Man charged with attempted murder

Shannon Harris
Shannon Harris(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East was arrested after deputies say he stabbed a woman.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call about a stabbing in the 100 block of House Street in Enfield around 1:00 A.M.

Law Enforcement say that they found a female with a serious cut on the front of her neck and took her to the hospital for intense treatment.

Lt. Newsome with Halifax County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect, Shannon Harris at the home and held him until Enfield Chief E. Johnson arrived to investigate the incident.

Deputies say that Harris was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officials say Harris was placed on a 48-hour hold and was giving a $175,000 secured bond.

Harris’s next court date is on May 18th.

