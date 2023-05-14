Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered clouds and cooler temperatures tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several patches of clouds will trail through the area tonight as a cold front drops to our south. This will allow northeasterly breezes around 5 to 10 mph. The winds may whip up a little along the coast around 10 to 15 mph, but cooler and refreshing air is expected to arrive overnight and into Monday morning.

Surface high pressure should be offshore of the Outer Banks by the start of the period and will continue moving away. Winds will swing back to southerly as the previous cold front lifts back northward as a warm front on Tuesday. Rising dewpoints will contribute to at least weak instability which may lead to isolated to widely-scattered pop-up showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Temperatures will vary as fronts affect the area. Highs should remain near normal during this period in the 70s and 80s while lows follow more of a rollercoaster. Low temps near normal on Monday night will rise to abnormally warm levels of the upper 60s and low 70s for Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.