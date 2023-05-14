Police: Rocky Mount man hospitalized with gunshot wound
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the East are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Rocky Mount Police say that they received a call about a person being shot around 8:00 P.M. in the 1300 block of Horne Street.
Officials say when they got to the house, they found a man who had been shot and took him to a local hospital.
RMPD say that investigators and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the case.
