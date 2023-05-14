Advertise With Us
Police: Rocky Mount man hospitalized with gunshot wound

RMPD say that investigators and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the case.
RMPD say that investigators and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the case.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the East are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Rocky Mount Police say that they received a call about a person being shot around 8:00 P.M. in the 1300 block of Horne Street.

Officials say when they got to the house, they found a man who had been shot and took him to a local hospital.

RMPD say that investigators and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the case.

