Police: Rocky Mount man hospitalized with gunshot wound

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the East are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Rocky Mount Police say that they received a call about a person being shot around 8:00 P.M. in the 1300 block of Horne Street.

Officials say when they got to the house, they found a man who had been shot and took him to a local hospital.

RMPD say that investigators and crime scene technicians are currently investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.