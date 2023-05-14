North Carolina organization holds annual walk for ALS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event here in the East honored and raised awareness for those living with ALS.

“My grandma Jane Tibbitt, she got diagnosed with ALS. I’m pretty sure it was this year,” said attendee R.J. Tibbitt.

“My mom’s best friend from college has or had ALS, and when she passed, she left two very small children, and it just really just made me wanna do something about it. Really touched my heart,” said Volunteer Caroline Howard.

Groups registered and raised money for ALS research as they walked about two miles around the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“I just wanted to help anyone else that is in her situation as well and do as much as we can just to show our support,” said Tibbitt.

This year’s walk theme was back to the 80s. So before the event started, participants got to enjoy a photo booth, have fun at a kid’s craft section, and learn how to become an official ALS advocate.

The walk kicked off at 10 am on Saturday, but right before, attendees cheered at announcements of previous fundraising events and new strides being made in ALS treatments.

The CEO of the NC ALS Association, David Shore, says that’s the reason they continue the walks, as the money raised is truly making an impact.

“Over the last year, two drugs have been added and approved by the FDA, so there are signs of positive progress, and so that’s why we’re here,” said Shore.

Shore also said they hoped to raise 60 thousand dollars at today’s event. But before the walk even started, they had already reached their goal, with nearly 70 thousand dollars being raised.

