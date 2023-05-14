No. 14 East Carolina Completes Sweep Of Memphis, 11-7

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – 14th ranked ECU baseball completed a weekend sweep of Memphis on Sunday with 11-7 victory at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville.

The Pirates have won seven-straight games completing their eighth weekend sweep of the season.

Alec Makarewicz went 3-for-5 with four RBI and scored three times. He hit two homers in the game. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart also drove in two runs. Joey Berini scored three times.

Danny Beal got the win to improve to 5-1. He threw two and a third scoreless innings in relief. East Carolina is 29-4 at Clark-LeClair Stadium this season.

They play their final game there of the regular season on Tuesday when they host Campbell. The Camels have won the first two meetings this season. A road game and a neutral site game. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6 PM.

