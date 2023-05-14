Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies & scattered showers for Mother’s Day

Then bring on the sunshine for Monday and the start to your work week
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday night’s storms have since moved off the coast so now we’re left with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout ENC. These scattered showers will primarily be coastal. Overall, your best times to make plans for Mother’s Day will start in the late morning and beyond.

UPDATED MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST (5.14.2023)
UPDATED MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST (5.14.2023)(WITN)

The showers that we saw Saturday night through Sunday morning did not aid in the current “Allergy Report” as both Tree and Ragweed pollen levels continue to be HIGH while Grass pollen is at MODERATE.

ALLERGY REPORT (5.13.2023)
ALLERGY REPORT (5.13.2023)(WITN)

ENC will continue to see clouds through Sunday evening with a low of 50F then come Monday morning the clouds will begin to clear giving us increasing sunshine and getting up to 76F for the start of your work week.

Next chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY from your WITN WEATHER TEAM! :)

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

