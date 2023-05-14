Fire Department in the East hosts training for interior rural fires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A fire department in the East hosted a training exercise that put firefighters in front of a real-life situation.

A live burn exercise was conducted today by the Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department at the 4300 block of MacGregor Downs Road in Greenville.

Multiple fire crews assisted in training for fires that would occur inside homes found in rural areas.

The exercise started at 8:00 A.M., when teams of three people entered an interior room in the donated home as they switched off, putting out the fire.

Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Brown said this gives the firefighters to train for fires in homes that are in rural areas.

“We have to rely on shoving water in tankers to dump tanks, and we have the opportunity to practice that too and to see how that works because not everybody has a convenient fire hydrant,” said Brown.

Brown also said that these exercises happen randomly throughout the year whenever someone donates a house.

“Gives everybody a chance to experience the smoke in the heat because the heat and the smoke can be disorienting to folks right? So they get the opportunity to experience that and to handle the nozzle to put the fire out,” said Brown.

Assistant Chief Brown says that the department is starting to line up another live burn training because of how helpful they are for the firefighters.

