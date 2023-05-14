ECU baseball wins series over Memphis with Saturday victory, sixth straight victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 14th ranked ECU baseball scored nine runs in the late innings to defeat Memphis 10-3 on Saturday in Greenville. It’s the Pirates 6th straight win and 5th conference series victory this season.

ECU hit five home runs in the game. Josh Moylan hit two and Carter Cunningham also hit two homers. They combined to drive in 6 of the Pirates 10 runs.

Trey Yesavage back into his starter role threw three and a third innings allowing just one hit. Carter Spivey went three and two thirds innings in relief. He allowed one run on four hits and got the win to improve to 6-2.

ECU has crushed opponents at home this season improving to 28-4 at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

ECU should have the camo hats today as they go for the sweep. They moved up game three from 1 PM to 12:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.