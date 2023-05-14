Craven County officially lifts boil water advisory after repairs

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Craven County say a boil water advisory that was put in place for the Adams Creek Road area, north of Ball Farm Road, has now been rescinded.

Craven County outage map (Craven County government)

Craven County officials had previously implemented the boil water advisory after many in the area lost water pressure and the water needed to be tested as a precautionary measure, on May 9th. Officials say the loss of water pressure had been due to a newly relocated water main being damaged by a North Carolina Department of Transportation construction contract crew replacing a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing. Water main repair work officially was completed on Friday, May 12, and those in the area had their water pressure restored.

“Craven County appreciates the cooperation and patience of residents affected by this unplanned water outage and the repair process. We recognize the inconvenience it causes for residents to boil water for six days,” said Jack B. Veit, III, Craven County Manager in a morning press release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.