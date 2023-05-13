Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Clouds with a Few Showers Tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Throughout the day, most of the area experienced partly to mostly sunny skies with daytime highs reaching the low to middle 80s.

Heading into sunset, temperatures are anticipated to cool down gently into the middle 70s with clouds increasing overnight. After midnight, temperatures will continue to decrease into the mid to upper 60s. Southerly breezes around 10 to 15 mph inland with spots along the coast around 15 to 20 mph are expected.

A cluster of showers and storms associated with a cold front will start to progress across the area later tonight between 9 pm and 2 am. A few rumbles of thunder and rain may lead to wet conditions temporarily as a slight push of energy moves into the region. Keep the jacket handy.

The SPC has parts of our viewing area under a small marginal severe threat for isolated severe thunderstorms with strong wind and chance for hail:

Storms should move out to sea by Sunday morning around 8 a.m., but just know we may have a few straggling showers left behind that will only bring a brief sprinkle or two. After that, we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies reaching 81F.

Overall, your best times to make plans for Mother’s Day will start in the late morning and beyond.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.