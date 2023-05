NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Bring the entire family out to the 30th annual Spring Antique Auto Show in downtown New Bern.

Festivities begin at 10:00 am and trophies will be awarded at 3:00 pm.

More than 150 cars will be staged on Middle Street from South Front to Broad streets.

Vehicles will also be on display on sections of Pollock and Craven streets.

