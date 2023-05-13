Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms come through ENC Saturday night

The storms will leave behind mostly cloudy skies for Sunday’s Mother’s Day
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday will start out beautifully with lots of sunshine early on with a high of 85F, but ENC will see increasing clouds little by little by the afternoon.

Then come about 10 or 11 p.m., a band of storms will roll through our area bringing the potential for some rumbles of thunder and lightning. Winds will pick up slightly from the south at 6 to 9-mph and gusts up to 17-mph

Storms should move out to sea by Sunday morning around 8 a.m., but just know we may have a few straggling showers left behind that will only bring a brief sprinkle or two. After that, we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies reaching 81F.

Overall, your best times to make plans for Mother’s Day will start in the late morning and beyond.

MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST
MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST(WITN)

And if you have been dealing with a stuffy nose, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes and even asthma issues, it may very well have to do with the pollen levels that ENC is seeing. We have both Tree and Ragweed pollen levels at HIGH and Grass pollen levels at MODERATE.

ALLERGY REPORT (5.13.2023)
ALLERGY REPORT (5.13.2023)(WITN)

Looking ahead, there’s another chance for rain arriving Monday with daily spotty showers possible through Thursday. Humidity looks low and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s for most of the week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

