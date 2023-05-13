Juveniles arrested in Martin County after three county chase in stolen car

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three juveniles are in custody after authorities say they led them on a chase through three counties in a stolen car before eventually crashing in Martin County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it all started Friday morning when they were alerted that a stolen car from Chapel Hill was in Princeville.

When deputies located the vehicle they say it took off leading them on a high-speed pursuit through Edgecombe and Pitt Counties, eventually wrecking in Martin County.

All three juveniles were taken to juvenile services for prosecution.

Investigators also say they determined the three were responsible for the theft of the vehicle.

