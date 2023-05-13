Advertise With Us
J.H. Rose baseball earns tough win over West Brunswick to advance in state playoffs

Other area schools advanced to third round. Scores are included in article.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose baseball team had to battle but earned a victory 4-2 over West Brunswick on Friday night in the state 3A baseball playoffs.

The Rampants, who won state two seasons ago, will host defending regional champion South Brunswick in the third round on Tuesday.

STATE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND AREA SCORES

3A

J.H. Rose 4, West Brunswick 2

Cape Fear 5, West Carteret 3

2A

Greene Central 4, Whiteville 3

Farmville Central 6, SouthWest Edgecome 5 (9 Innings)

South Lenoir 15, North Johnston 3

South Granville 6, West Craven 3

North Lenoir 6, Ayden-Grifton 5

East Carteret 8, West Bladen 1

1A

Rosewood 11, Bear Grass Charter 5

Falls Lake 3, North Duplin 1

Northside-Pinetown 8, Riverside-Martin 7

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

