Hurricanes to face Florida Panthers in NHL Eastern Conference Final

TORONTO (AP) - Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to advance to the Eastern Conference final. Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who had advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 19 years.

Rookie goalie Joseph Woll had 41 saves in his first home playoff start.

In the extra period, Cousins buried his second goal of the playoffs off the rush short-side on Woll to send the Panthers to the conference finals for the first time since 1996.

Florida will next face Carolina in the conference finals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.