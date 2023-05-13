HERO ALERT: Pitt County woman saves elderly woman sleeping inside burning house

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Down a little country road on the outskirts of Pitt County, lies a significantly burned home. A place Mary Tyson has laid her head peacefully for decades, that is until Tuesday night.

“I was startled,” Tyson said. “They just came in, picked me up, and got me to the back door.”

Horrendous storms surged through the east just before nightfall, causing powerlines to topple over into the road right in front of Tyson’s home.

Shelby Stewart captured the shocking video as she was steps away next door at her brother’s home. Stewart says after the powerlines came tumbling down, she noticed smoke soaring from Tyson’s home.

“I broke down the back door, ran in the house, and started screaming for her,” Stewart said. “She was sleeping so she had no idea.”

Stewart says she and Tyson were doing everything in their power to get away from the burning home. While they were escaping heavy smoke, Tyson’s grandson, Josh says he was just trying to get home.

“I was waving my hands out the door and window telling people to get out of the way,” Josh Tyson said. “By the time I was able to get there, it was so much fog.”

Once the fog cleared, Josh says he pulled up to a still breathing grandmother while glaring at what used to be a room full of his belongings.

“He lost everything he had, everything,” said an emotional Mary Tyson.

“Terrible feeling, wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Josh Tyson said.

Mary and Josh were able to walk away alive but had to say goodbye to a place they’ve built lasting memories together since 2009. The Tyson’s are now staying with family, while they try to figure out where they’ll go next.

“I just want it all fixed and to be back where I belong,” Mary Tyson said. “In my own home.”

Josh says he was only able to salvage a small bag of valuables, however, his focus has been on Stewart’s potential life-saving effort.

“I just think it’s human, I don’t really think of it as heroic,” Stewart said.

Josh says their insurance company is estimating that it’ll be at least a year before they could move back into the house.

He says despite the turmoil, he’s grateful because hundreds have reached out trying to help him and Mary get back on their feet.

Josh also says officials believe the fire started by feedback from the power lines crashing but he believes it was from a direct lightning strike.

