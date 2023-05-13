Gov. Cooper vetoes restrictive abortion bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a restrictive abortion bill the Republican led General Assembly sent to his desk.

Cooper vetoed the bill at a rally in Raleigh on Saturday where he was joined by doctors and women on stage.

“Let’s be clear, this bill has nothing to do with making women safer, and everything to do with banning abortion. How about we leave medicine to the doctors and the decisions to the women” said Cooper.

The bill would reduce the cutoff for many abortions from 20 weeks to 12 and add other restrictions to women seeking abortions and clinics seeking to provide them.

The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

The bill was the Republican response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

