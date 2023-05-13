D.H. Conley, South Central softball advance to state playoffs third round
Other area teams advanced as well. Scores included in the article.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Defending state 4A champion D.H. Conley softball defeated Fuquay-Varina 7-5 on Friday night to advance to the state third round of the playoffs.
In 3A, South Central also held home field as they topped Currituck County 6-5 to move on to the third round.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND
4A
D.H. Conley 7, Fuquay-Varina 5
3A
Dixon 2, Richlands 0
South Johnston 2, Swansboro 0
South Central 6, Currituck County 5
2A
Midway 4, South Lenoir 3
Washington 4, Roanoke Rapids 0
East Duplin 6, Edenton Holmes 2
1A
Roxboro Community 3, Bear Grass Charter 0
Northside-Pinetown 16, Warren County 2
Riverside-Martin 6, Oxford Prep 2
Pamlico County 12, Jones Senior 1
