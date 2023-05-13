D.H. Conley, South Central softball advance to state playoffs third round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Defending state 4A champion D.H. Conley softball defeated Fuquay-Varina 7-5 on Friday night to advance to the state third round of the playoffs.

In 3A, South Central also held home field as they topped Currituck County 6-5 to move on to the third round.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

4A

D.H. Conley 7, Fuquay-Varina 5

3A

Dixon 2, Richlands 0

South Johnston 2, Swansboro 0

South Central 6, Currituck County 5

2A

Midway 4, South Lenoir 3

Washington 4, Roanoke Rapids 0

East Duplin 6, Edenton Holmes 2

1A

Roxboro Community 3, Bear Grass Charter 0

Northside-Pinetown 16, Warren County 2

Riverside-Martin 6, Oxford Prep 2

Pamlico County 12, Jones Senior 1

