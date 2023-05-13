16 year old among those to graduate from Craven Community College

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -It’s graduation season and another community college here in the east is celebrating the Class of 2023.

Craven Community College held its 56th annual commencement ceremony Friday.

A total of 615 students earned more than 1,100 degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

The oldest graduate this year was 66. The youngest was just 16 years old.

That teenager, Sakura Nicholson, was a member of the high school equivalency program, and she says she benefited greatly from it. “Honestly a lot of my friends are quite jealous that I’ve already graduated. It’s kind of confusing right now because I don’t know exactly where I’m at like am I an adult yet, no technically not, but I’m also not really a child either so I’m like in that weird in-between stage.”

The commencement speech was given by Colonel Brendan C. Burks, the Commanding Officer of Cherry Point Air Station.

