Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A little warmer and a little more humid today. We’ll keep the trend going into Saturday. Even tonight won’t be as cool as the past few nights.

Saturday: Daylight hours are looking mostly dry. An isolated shower may pop up through the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer. You may start to feel the humidity again too. Storms will get going through the afternoon across Virginia and other parts of North Carolina. We’ll watch them, but they’re expected to stay away until Saturday evening.

Saturday night: I’m going to lay out a few scenarios that I think are possible Saturday evening. Scenario 1 and the worst case: Storms that develop outside of ENC form into a strong line of storms and interrupts our dry early evening (5-7 PM). Could be a little wind and hail. Scenario 2: The most likely scenario is storms hold off until 7-9 PM and could be a little strong as they cross the Virginia state line before weakening into a broken line of showers and downpours. Rain chances are only at about 60% meaning not everyone sees rain. Scenario 3 is the best case: Storms stay out of ENC and we just get a few spotty, dying showers through the rest of the evening. Regardless of how things play out, spotty shower and downpour chances linger past midnight into the early hours of Sunday.

Sunday: Showers linger for the coast Sunday morning. Not everyone will see them and they’ll be out of here by late morning as the skies clear. Not as warm and lower humidity airmass starts to slide in through the day but some may still see 80s due to sunshine.

Another decent chance for rain arrives Monday with daily spotty showers possible through Thursday. Humidity looks low and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s for most of the week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.