Wheelchair activist found guilty of impeding Greenville traffic

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been convicted for impeding traffic after his arrest two months ago.

A Pitt County District Court judge found that Steven Hardy-Braz did impede traffic with his wheelchair twice on March 16th.

Hardy-Braz was protesting bus stops he says are not accessible to the handicapped on South Memorial Drive near Kohls.

Police said the activist was initially warned and asked to move off the highway so he wasn’t impeding traffic. A spokeswoman said Hardy-Braz moved, but then was seen going right back to sitting in the highway and then was arrested.

Police said arresting Hardy-Braz was the final option after he received verbal warnings and written citations.

As Hardy-Braz spent the day in jail after his arrest, Judge Lee Teague sentenced him to time already served.

The man said he is not sure yet if he will appeal the conviction to Superior Court.

