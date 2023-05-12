Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Molly & Maggie

Maggie in pictured on the right, and Molly is pictured on the left.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet this feature duo from Saving Graces 4 Felines, Molly and Maggie.

Molly and Maggie were adopted from SG4F when they were very young kittens but returned 5 years later when their owner had a devastating house fire.

Maggie and Molly were very quiet and shy at first but have blossomed into loving and active cats in their foster home. The girls would make perfect companion cats for anyone who has a quiet household and wants a lap cat.

These girls are a bonded pair, but the organization thinks they would adjust quickly if separated. So, if you can’t adopt 2, please consider one of these sweet cats.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

