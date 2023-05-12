Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Safety changes coming to busy Greenville intersection

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is getting changes because of safety concerns.

The Department of Transportation says work will begin on Monday at Greenville Boulevard and Old Pactolus Road, right outside of Greenville.

The DOT will remove the existing crossover and install U-turns north and south of the intersection. The means drivers making turns will have to go past the intersection and use the new U-turn crossovers.

Construction, which will include daily lane closings, is expected to last until early this fall, the DOT said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′
Strawberry farm ruined just weeks before the end of harvest season
“I’m at a loss for words”: Pitt County farmer loses entire strawberry harvest following hail storm
Chrismon was last seen Friday, May 5.
Beaufort County missing man found dead
Hurricane season
National Hurricane Center confirms first Subtropical Storm of 2023
Kendrick McKinney
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

Latest News

New Uptown Greenville Parking Plan concerns
BUMPS IN THE ROAD: Greenville’s uptown parking enforcement starts Monday
Operation Medicine Drop destroyed 19,000 pounds of unused medication
Annual youth group fundraiser for Community Crossroads Center today
Pitt County road near Farmville closed today