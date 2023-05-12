Safety changes coming to busy Greenville intersection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina intersection is getting changes because of safety concerns.

The Department of Transportation says work will begin on Monday at Greenville Boulevard and Old Pactolus Road, right outside of Greenville.

The DOT will remove the existing crossover and install U-turns north and south of the intersection. The means drivers making turns will have to go past the intersection and use the new U-turn crossovers.

Construction, which will include daily lane closings, is expected to last until early this fall, the DOT said.

