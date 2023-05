PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A road here in the east will close Friday.

Seven Pines Road in Pitt County near NC-121 and Farmville will close for a replacement of a crossline ahead of a resurfacing project.

Traffic is expected to be impacted and motorists will be detoured onto NC-121, Windham Road, and Kings Crossroads Road.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.