Operation Medicine Drop destroyed 19,000 pounds of unused medication

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of pounds of unwanted prescriptions have been destroyed in North Carolina.

It was the first round of Operation Medicine Drop that resulted in 19,030 pounds of medication being turned in before possible misuse.

The operation is a joint effort between the State Bureau of Investigation, the DEA, and the North Carolina National Guard.

According to the SBI, the haul of medicine translated to approximately 14.3 million doses that could have been misused if not properly collected and destroyed.

On April 26, the medicine was transported and destroyed in an approved incinerator in Virginia.

The SBI says since 2013, the operation has collected 320.6 million prescription pills. This is the report from each drive:

2013 – 20,176 lbs.

2014 – 9,932 lbs.

2015 – 26,238 lbs.

2016 – 41,385 lbs.

2017 – 48,354 lbs.

2018 – 62,239 lbs.

2019 – 68,056 lbs.

2020 – 42,815 lbs.

2021 – 45,170 lbs.

2022 – 44,500 lbs.

2023 – 19,030 lbs. (spring event)

The next coordinated Operation Medicine Drop will take place this fall.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.