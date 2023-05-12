Advertise With Us
North Carolina Alliance meeting at Camp Lejuene today

(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The statewide North Carolina School Alliance meeting will be held at Camp Lejeune Friday.

This unique partnership between the military and local community has been influential in supporting positive changes in policy and legislation impacting military-connected children in the state.

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, School Liaisons, and Military Liaison counselors from the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps will be in attendance.

The meeting takes place at The Club at Paradise Point from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Annual youth group fundraiser for Community Crossroads Center today
Elementary school students compete in "Junior Shark Tank" competition
