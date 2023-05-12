Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist killed in Washington, driver facing DWI and other charges

Chon Owens
Chon Owens(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was killed and Washington police said the man responsible has been charged with DWI.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on West Fifth Street.

Police said 24-year-old Hunter Lancaster, of Greenville, was killed when a car turned into the path of his motorcycle.

Chon Owens has been charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, and felony hit & run,

Police said the 51-year-old man from Kernersville tried to drive away, but one of their officers caught him within minutes of the crash.

Owens is in jail on a $200,000 bond.

