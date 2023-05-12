Mother’s Day shopping madness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mother’s Day is only three days away, and the clock is ticking to buy the perfect gift for the mom in your life.

The Mother’s Day rush is on and flower shop owners in Greenville like Jessica Shore say business is “blooming.”

“The bigger rush started on Monday, and usually Friday and Saturday are when the phone doesn’t stop,” says Shore. “Today has already been wild with the phone ringing.”

According to the National Retail Federation, customers in the United States will spend $35 billion on moms this year. Currently, Mother’s Day ranks third only behind Christmas and Valentine’s Day for retail sales.

“You just give us a price point and we do what we think is best,” says Shore. “We choose the freshest flowers and fun colors that go together. We just do it, so you don’t have to worry about anything”

Jefferson’s Florist owner Kathryn Glenn says she will sell as many as 5 thousand flowers this week, but many shoppers are thinking outside the box and buying non-traditional gifts in addition to flowers. If you happen to be shopping on a budget, don’t forget to ask your florist for any money-saving options.

“We offer wine, we offer gourmet, and we also offer animals with gifts,” says Glenn. “So if anybody wants to have an add-on to their Mother’s Day bouquet it’s something very special that we offer here,”

Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday in May each year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.