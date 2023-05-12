Lunch honors South Central High School teachers and staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Teacher Appreciation Week wraps up, a church in the east thanked educators with a big meal for having a big heart.

Teachers and staff at South Central High School in Winterville feasted on barbecue and sweet tea Friday.

The lunch was donated by Rebuild Christian Church in Winterville in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Mentor Thomas Little says he and his church hope the gesture sends the group of educators a special message.

“It’s important to feed the teachers today to let them know that they are loved, and they are appreciated because they are the ones that give us the knowledge for our education to help us better ourselves so it’s important to let them know that they are acknowledged,” says Little.

Although the teachers enjoyed the act of kindness, they were also doing their duty and instructing hundreds of students.

Digital design teacher David Tripp says there are ways parents can help their children be successful in school.

“I think it’s a tough job to be a teacher and I think it’s good for the parents to kind of you know, make sure that the students are getting here on time. Make sure they’re doing their work on time. Make sure they’re turning in their work on time,” says Tripp.

Librarian Kelly Friday says parents oftentimes forget teachers do more for students than just teach.

“We have the whole child when they come to school, not just the academic piece, but the emotional, the athletic. We are here to help children learn their talents and skills and help put them into the workforce and out in the community to be good citizens,” says Friday.

Teachers say it was a short meal, but it goes a long way in letting them know they are supported by the community.

Americans celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week the first full week in May each year.

