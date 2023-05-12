Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

John Paul the Second baseball advances to state quarterfinal round with home win

Parrott Academy baseball also moved on
JP2 baseball wins playoff home game
JP2 baseball wins playoff home game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The John Paul II baseball team got up early and closed out a solid 7-1 win over Forsyth Country Day to advance to the NCISAA 3A baseball quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Saints move on to face top-seed High Point Christian on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Parrott Academy baseball also won to reach the quarterfinals. The Patriots beat Coastal Christian 10-4 on Thursday. They will face the three-seed Greensboro Day School in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic
BOOKED! Town librarian charged with stealing from the library
Kendrick McKinney
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder
Strawberry farm ruined just weeks before the end of harvest season
“I’m at a loss for words”: Pitt County farmer loses entire strawberry harvest following hail storm
Chrismon was last seen Friday, May 5.
Beaufort County missing man found dead
William Braswell
Raid of home nets multiple drug charges

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being...
Carolina Panthers announce 2023 schedule
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey...
Hurricanes win game five in overtime to advance to Eastern Conference final
JP2 girls soccer falls in playoff shootout
John Paul II girls soccer falls to Coastal Christian in playoff shootout
ECU Pirates
ECU softball falls to South Florida in AAC Tournament