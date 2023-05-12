John Paul the Second baseball advances to state quarterfinal round with home win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The John Paul II baseball team got up early and closed out a solid 7-1 win over Forsyth Country Day to advance to the NCISAA 3A baseball quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Saints move on to face top-seed High Point Christian on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Parrott Academy baseball also won to reach the quarterfinals. The Patriots beat Coastal Christian 10-4 on Thursday. They will face the three-seed Greensboro Day School in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.