John Paul the Second baseball advances to state quarterfinal round with home win
Parrott Academy baseball also moved on
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The John Paul II baseball team got up early and closed out a solid 7-1 win over Forsyth Country Day to advance to the NCISAA 3A baseball quarterfinal round on Thursday.
The Saints move on to face top-seed High Point Christian on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Parrott Academy baseball also won to reach the quarterfinals. The Patriots beat Coastal Christian 10-4 on Thursday. They will face the three-seed Greensboro Day School in the quarterfinals.
