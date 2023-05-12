Advertise With Us
John Paul II girls soccer falls to Coastal Christian in playoff shootout

By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Through regulation, four overtimes there were no goals but in the end John Paul the Second girls soccer saw their great season come to an end with a 4-2 shootout loss to Coastal Christian in the NCISAA playoffs on Thursday in Greenville.

The Saints had one of their best seasons in school history going 13-4 and winning their conference title.

