Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′
Strawberry farm ruined just weeks before the end of harvest season
“I’m at a loss for words”: Pitt County farmer loses entire strawberry harvest following hail storm
Chrismon was last seen Friday, May 5.
Beaufort County missing man found dead
Hurricane season
National Hurricane Center confirms first Subtropical Storm of 2023
Kendrick McKinney
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

Latest News

When finished, drivers won't be able to cut across Greenville Boulevard.
Safety changes coming to busy Greenville intersection
CROPPED OUTLAW
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Outlaw
MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)
‘ENC at Three’ team honors moms before Mother’s Day
Carnie Hedgepeth / Chris Newkirk
Injured emergency services director retires; interim director promoted
Chon Owens
Motorcyclist killed in Washington, driver facing DWI and other charges