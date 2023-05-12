Advertise With Us
Injured emergency services director retires; interim director promoted

Carnie Hedgepeth / Chris Newkirk
Carnie Hedgepeth / Chris Newkirk(Beaufort County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident has retired, while the interim director has been promoted.

Carnie Hedgepeth was in a coma after his motorcycle was struck on June 20 when troopers said a car pulled out in front of him from a side road.

He spent months in an Atlanta rehabilitation center before returning home at the end of October.

Beaufort County says Hedgepeth retired on May 1st.

They announced today that interim director Chris Newkirk has been promoted to emergency services director.

He joined the county in 2017 as emergency management director and before that was with Greenville Fire/Rescue for 15 years.

As emergency services director, Newkirk oversees the county’s animal control, emergency management, emergency medical services, and fire marshal divisions.

