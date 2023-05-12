Fur Baby Friday: Meet Outlaw

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There’s another furry face looking for his forever home.

Outlaw is a 3-month-old pitt bull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

He and his siblings make up what the humane society calls the “Western Litter.”

Shelby Jolly, the humane society’s director, says he gets along well with other dogs, but can be nervous about new things.

She says once Outlaw’s gained confidence, he can be a goofball. Jolly calls him an adaptable pup, so many types of families could be the right fit for Outlaw.

Those interested in meeting her or taking her home can fill out an application on HSEC’s website.

