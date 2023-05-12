Advertise With Us
‘ENC at Three’ team honors moms before Mother’s Day

By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we get closer to Mother’s Day, our “ENC @ 3″ team wants to honor our moms.

Natalie Parsons speaks about her mom, Mary Ann, and grandmother, Martha.

Charlie Ironmonger shares travels memories with mom, Sharon

Newscast Director Trevor Roberson tells us about his mom, Ruth, and grandmother, Karen.

Then we have Producer Sam Savery’s mom, Terry.

And we also have our Newcast Director Sutton Young’s mom, Amy.

Happy Mother’s Day to all our moms! :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

