ECU softball falls to South Florida in AAC Tournament

Pirates finish season 27-28
ECU Pirates
ECU Pirates(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAMPA, FL (WITN) - The ECU softball team had its season ended with a 7-0 to South Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

The Pirates were held to two hits.

South Florida got up early with two runs in the first and built on it from there.

ECU ends its season at 27-28.

