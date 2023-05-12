Dozen drug dealers plead guilty in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Twelve drug dealers in one Eastern Carolina county are headed to state prisons after having their day in court.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas said the 12 all pled guilty to various drug offenses in Superior Court.

Here is a list of the defendants, their charges, and the sentence:

Hector Mayo, 40, of Newport, pled guilty to trafficking in greater than 4 grams but less than 14 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl within 1000 feet of a child care facility, trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine. He was sentenced to serve between 7 and 10 years in prison.

Carlos King, 47, of Raleigh, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance on prison premises and admitted his status as a habitual felon. He was sentenced to serve between 6 and 8 years in prison.

Brandon Florian, 28, of Havelock, plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, stolen property, and a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced as an habitual felon to a sentence of 6 to 8 years in prison.

Antonio Dixon, 48, of New Bern, pled guilty to trafficking greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, and admitted his status as a habitual felon. He was sentenced to serve between 5 and 8 years, pay a $50,000 fine, and $1,200 to reimburse the North Carolina State Crime Lab for analysis.

Jeffrey Edwards, 37, of Vanceboro, pled guilty to trafficking greater than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of opium, trafficking greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and child abuse. He was sentenced to serve between 9 and 12 years, ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, $600 in reimbursement to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory, and to forfeit $935 which was seized as part of the investigation to the Craven County Board of Education.

Richard Harper, 58, of Cove City, pled guilty to possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances, and sale of cocaine. He was sentenced as a habitual felon to serve between 5 and 7 years in prison and ordered to reimburse the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory $600.

Kevin Copper, 54, of New Bern, pled guilty to death by distribution of a controlled substance and multiple counts of the sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and the possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. He will serve between 10 and 14 years in prison, ordered to pay $1,375 to reimburse the New Bern Police Department, $280 to reimburse the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and $3,600 to reimburse the North Carolina State Crime Lab.

Torean Dean, 36, of Pollocksville, pled guilty to trafficking of 400 grams or more of cocaine, conspiracy, and possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine and was sentenced to between 14 and 18 years, ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and $600 in restitution to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Jerome Williams, 62, of Pollocksville, pled guilty to attempted trafficking of between 200 and 400 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and was sentenced to between 1 and 2 years in prison.

Tremaine Fonville, 47, of Havelock, pled guilty to possession of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced as a habitual felon to a serve between 7 and 9 years in prison, reimburse the North Carolina State Crime Lab $1,200 and forfeit money seized as part of the investigation to the Craven County Board of Education.

Joshua Matthews, 37, of Arapahoe, pled guilty to possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, and larceny by removal of an anti-shoplifting device. He was sentenced as a habitual felon to serve between 7 and 10 years in prison, pay $600 to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory and restitution in the amount of $155.86 to Wal-Mart.

Antonio Stilley, 44, of New Bern, pled guilty to possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and a schedule ii controlled substance. Stilley was sentenced as a habitual felon to between 6 and 8 years in prison, ordered to pay $600 in reimbursement to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory and $210 to the New Bern Police Department.

