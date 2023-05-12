Coastal Plain League baseball team coming to Greenville following unanimous council vote

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Baseball fanatics at Guy Smith Stadium will soon be belting out “hey batter batter hey batter batter swing” as they witness Greenville’s very own Coastal Plain League baseball team in the summer of 2024.

“It just feels like this is such a natural fit,” said Chip Allen, Coastal Plain League Commissioner.

Thursday night, city council members collectively voted in favor of assembling the squad.

The unanimous decision also means the city is chipping in $500,000 towards a million dollars in stadium improvements. League owner Capital Broadcasting will pay the rest.

The team will be made up of ballplayers from several colleges, but with it being in ECU’s neck of the woods, people like Allen and councilmember Marion Blackburn say it’s hard not to envision Pirates playing for the team.

“It’s collegiate level players, hopefully, some will be right here at ECU so we can cheer on our home team,” Blackburn said.

“For a lot of people this may be the best summer of their life and their career may end here,” Allen said. “What we’re trying to do is build and get people ready for that next level.”

Capitol will lease Guy Smith Stadium for a 10-year period between May 15 and September 30. During the period, Capitol will also pay the city an annual $30,000.

Before you start thinking about those Cracker Jacks, Allen will first need help picking the team’s name.

“I can sit here and tell you that it should be pirate themed, but the reality is it’s about the fans of this park,” Allen said. “We want them to embrace this.”

Capitol will have all rights to set prices for tickets, food, parking, and any other stadium expenses at home games.

The league’s season will consist of 24 home games and 24 road games along with an all-star game and playoffs.

The league also says it’ll be working closely with the Babe Ruth League to try and arrange it to where they both can hold games.

