Carolina Panthers announce 2023 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The NFL schedule announced tonight and the Carolina Panthers have their slate set for the 2023 season.

The Panthers open the Frank Reich era on the road at Atlanta on September 10th. They have their home opener week two for likely Bryce Young’s home debut against New Orleans on Monday Night Football September 18th.

Some interesting games on the schedule but coach Reich facing his former team the Indianapolis Colts in week 9 is one to circle.

The Panthers close the season at home week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.