Carolina Panthers announce 2023 schedule

Open at Atlanta, home opener Monday Night Football week 2
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Associated Press)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The NFL schedule announced tonight and the Carolina Panthers have their slate set for the 2023 season.

The Panthers open the Frank Reich era on the road at Atlanta on September 10th. They have their home opener week two for likely Bryce Young’s home debut against New Orleans on Monday Night Football September 18th.

Some interesting games on the schedule but coach Reich facing his former team the Indianapolis Colts in week 9 is one to circle.

The Panthers close the season at home week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

