BUMPS IN THE ROAD: Greenville’s uptown parking enforcement starts Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville will try again to get its uptown parking plan up the speed.

The city’s latest version of the parking plan was supposed to start on May 1st, but the brakes were put on later that day until May 15th.

Greenville said there were problems with the kiosks setup that delayed the start.

The new plan was originally scheduled to begin January 1st with the first month as educational, but city council decided to extend the grace period until March after the city received several complaints.

Changes to the plan then were announced on March 21st, with the month of April being another grace period for parkers.

The city says that come Monday, paid parking uptown will be enforced.

Enforcement hours are Monday - Friday from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

All on-street and surface lot parking receives 2-hours FREE as long as your vehicle is registered appropriately via the Passport Parking App, through a kiosk, or over the phone.

Surface lots are $0.75/hour charged in 15-minute increments with no maximum time limit (excluding the Chico’s lot).

On-street parking is $1.00/hour with a 3-hour maximum.

Make sure to download the Passport Parking App and get it set up with your vehicle and payment information. Find details on this here: https://greenvillenc.gov/government/parking/passport-parking-app

If you prefer not to use the Passport Parking App, there are kiosks throughout the downtown area or you can call and pay over the phone (252-417-2554).

If you need a residential or employer/employee parking pass, please contact our Parking Division at 252-329-4884.

