Annual youth group fundraiser for Community Crossroads Center today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group here in the east is raising money for the homeless today.

The Salt and Light Youth Group at First Christian Church in Greenville will host its annual Out of the Box for the Homeless event.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville. Through youth sponsorships and donations, the group has already raised over $3,000 for the event.

Testimonials and guest speakers from Community Crossroads will be in attendance.

The event begins this evening at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.