Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Watching Weekend Rain Chances as We Warm Up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We continue to warm up a little more each day heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s as we feel the humidity again by late Saturday. Scattered showers and storms get closer to us through Saturday but we’re expected to stay dry.

Saturday evening is worth watching for the chance of another round of thunderstorms. Saturday morning and afternoon stay dry with rain or storms holding off until around 4-6 PM at the earliest. Some may not see rain until after dark. The earlier the storms come in, the better chance they could be strong even with instability and humidity looking low at the moment. No First Alert Weather Day yet but keep checking back to see if the threat grows. Mother’s Day could have a few more shower chances. More stay dry than see rain, though.

More chances for rain come next week. Timing those chances is tough this far out and with model data disagreeing. But looking at the pattern as a whole, almost daily chances of rain exist. We’ll keep fine-tuning the forecast so check back to see which days trend wetter and which days trend drier.

