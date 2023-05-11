State providing COVID-19 resources while supplies last, as public health emergency ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks the end of the United States public health emergency to COVID-19, and a state agency is announcing how resources are going to be allocated going forward.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the state will continue to distribute federally-funded COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment for free to people while supplies last, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

At-home COVID-19 tests are still available from many places at no cost and can be mailed directly to a home address. Community-based organizations can order free tests through June 26.

After the supply ends, the NCDHHS says shots will be available like other vaccinations covered by Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, or out-of-pocket for the uninsured. However, they say federal Test to Treat locations will continue treatment free of charge to those underinsured or uninsured, but a fee may be charged.

