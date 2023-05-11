Advertise With Us
Sections of Highway 12 return to seasonal speed limits for summer

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - With peak summer travel on the horizon, sections of Highway 12 will have a lowered speed limit.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the sections of the coastal highway, that runs through Currituck and Dare counties, will be lowered to its seasonal speed limit.

Areas like Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Corolla, and Frisco will have a seasonal speed limit of 35.

This comes in expectation of summer travel through the Outer Banks.

Off-season speed limits are to return on September 15, according to the DOT.

