Pitt County offering water assistance for low-income families

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program application deadline is May 31.

The county says this program aims to aid low-income households from disconnections and reconnection issues.

In order to apply, Pitt County will accept applications either in person or by telephone. Information on water bills like vendor and account numbers and a valid household income are required.

Applications will be accepted at the Pitt County Human Services Center in Greenville during their business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the week.

The program is funded with the American Rescue Plan funds provided to the state.

For more information, visit the program webpage or contact Pitt County Human Services Center at (252) 902-1352.

