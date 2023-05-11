Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pitt County offering water assistance for low-income families

(Pixy.org)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program application deadline is May 31.

The county says this program aims to aid low-income households from disconnections and reconnection issues.

In order to apply, Pitt County will accept applications either in person or by telephone. Information on water bills like vendor and account numbers and a valid household income are required.

Applications will be accepted at the Pitt County Human Services Center in Greenville during their business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the week.

The program is funded with the American Rescue Plan funds provided to the state.

For more information, visit the program webpage or contact Pitt County Human Services Center at (252) 902-1352.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic
BOOKED! Town librarian charged with stealing from the library
Kendrick McKinney
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder
Fallen trees following storms in Vanceboro.
“I was scared for my life”: Man recalls witnessing his mobile home being damaged by hail from severe storms
William Braswell
Raid of home nets multiple drug charges
Strawberry farm ruined just weeks before the end of harvest season
“I’m at a loss for words”: Pitt County farmer loses entire strawberry harvest following hail storm

Latest News

Goose Nest Festival finally here
2nd Annual Goose Nest Festival
It is believed there are only 15 to 17 red wolves living in the wild in the U.S.
Four red wolves released into the wild
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Sections of Highway 12 return to seasonal speed limits for summer
Chief Phillip Webster
Elizabeth City gets permanent police chief