Onslow County Schools discussing high school redistricting tonight

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 25 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school district is discussing the redistricting of two high schools.

Onslow County Schools is looking to alleviate capacity issues at Dixon High School, by potentially redistricting students to Southwest High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

At the moment, Dixon High School’s population is well above the 957 students it was modified to hold, according to Onslow County officials.

Two public meetings will be held in the Dixon High School Auditorium. The first is tonight at 6 p.m., and the second is Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m.

