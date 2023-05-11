Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs

Abdul Sanderlin
Abdul Sanderlin(Onslow County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been sentenced in Federal Court in Raleigh for dealing drugs in multiple states.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a tip that Sanderlin was selling drugs between Sneads Ferry and New Jersey in 2020.

Deputies say the DEA made an undercover controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Sanderlin in August 2020.

According to deputies, after the controlled sale was made, Sanderlin’s apartment in Sneads Ferry was raided and the search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, more than 2000 bags of heroin, items associated with drug dealing, and more than $17,000.

In January U.S. District Court Court Judge James Dever III sentenced 29-year-old Abdul Sanderlin to more than 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to deputies Sanderlin had been convicted in New Jersey in the past of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance or intent to manufacture in 2012 and 2018 as well as felony unlawful possession of a handgun in 2014.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Yetter, Courtesy of The Nashville Graphic
BOOKED! Town librarian charged with stealing from the library
Kendrick McKinney
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder
Strawberry farm ruined just weeks before the end of harvest season
“I’m at a loss for words”: Pitt County farmer loses entire strawberry harvest following hail storm
William Braswell
Raid of home nets multiple drug charges
Fallen trees following storms in Vanceboro.
“I was scared for my life”: Man recalls witnessing his mobile home being damaged by hail from severe storms

Latest News

Beaufort, Nc Town Hall
Beaufort paid parking season begins May 22
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro police investigating man’s death
Hurricane season
National Hurricane Center confirms first Subtropical Storm of 2023
Falanta Simmons
ENC drug dealer sentenced to over 23 years in prison