Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been sentenced in Federal Court in Raleigh for dealing drugs in multiple states.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a tip that Sanderlin was selling drugs between Sneads Ferry and New Jersey in 2020.

Deputies say the DEA made an undercover controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Sanderlin in August 2020.

According to deputies, after the controlled sale was made, Sanderlin’s apartment in Sneads Ferry was raided and the search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, more than 2000 bags of heroin, items associated with drug dealing, and more than $17,000.

In January U.S. District Court Court Judge James Dever III sentenced 29-year-old Abdul Sanderlin to more than 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to deputies Sanderlin had been convicted in New Jersey in the past of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance or intent to manufacture in 2012 and 2018 as well as felony unlawful possession of a handgun in 2014.

