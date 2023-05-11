Advertise With Us
National Hurricane Center confirms first Subtropical Storm of 2023

Low pressure located off the US coast in mid-January
Hurricane season
Hurricane season(WHSV)
By Natalie Parsons and Zach Holder
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After reassessing a low pressure system in the Atlantic earlier this year, the National Hurricane Center (or ”NHC”) has determined the system was a sub-tropical in nature. The low pressure investigated happened in mid-January off the coast of the northeast US.

The NHC defines a subtropical system as a non-frontal low pressure system that has the characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones.

NHC Hurricane Specialists labeled the subtropical storm as the very first cyclone of 2023 for the Atlantic basin.

The NHC says, “If the next system begins as a tropical depression then it would be give the designation ‘TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO’, but if it becomes a tropical storm then it would be labeled ‘ARLENE.’”

The National Hurricane Center plans to release a Tropical Cyclone Report in the coming months.

This report will include additional information like the system’s synoptic history and impacts which were important to determining this subtropical storm’s status.

